Nixon backs injection sites, says no rush on sports betting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There's no reason for New York to rush to permit sports betting, Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon told reporters Monday.

The "Sex and the City" star and longtime political activist said the state should closely study the issue of sports wagering before lawmakers take a vote on regulations.

"I'm not particularly a big fan of gambling," she told reporters following remarks to a gathering of education leaders in Albany. "I think it's something really serious and I think we should take it more slowly, not push it through."

The Legislature is now considering permitting sports wagering after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a ban on sports betting in most states. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who Nixon is challenging in the Democratic primary, has sounded a similar note, questioning whether there's enough time left on the legislative clock to craft and pass such a complicated bill. Lawmakers plan to adjourn for the year June 20.

Nixon also announced her support for calls to open supervised injection facilities, where heroin and opioid addicts can shoot up under the watch of medical professionals who can intervene in the event of an overdose. Such facilities have operated for years in Australia, Europe and Canada. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced his support for a one-year pilot program to operate four injection sites in the city.

Cuomo's administration balked at an earlier request to open a site in Ithaca and hasn't issued a decision on New York City's request. Last month, in response to de Blasio's proposal, Cuomo said the goal of fighting overdoses is "laudable" but that the plan to open injection sites raises legal questions.

The comments came during a three-day swing through upstate that included stops in Buffalo, Ithaca and Albany.