FAIRFIELD — Last month, school administrators were proposing grading weight changes, course name changes and a redistribution of high school courses for the 2019-2020 school year.

For now, course name changes will be the only new thing for the upcoming school year.

“We’re moving forward with next year with course name changes but we will not be changing the GPA weight scales,” Greg Hatzis, principal of Fairfield Ludlowe High School, said.

Currently, at the two Fairfield high schools, there are four course categories: Advanced Placement, Level 0, Level 1 and Level 2.

For the 2019-2020 school year, Level 1 courses will become Honors, Level 2 will become College Prep, Level 0 will become Elective, and Advanced Placement courses will remain unchanged.

For the 2020-2021 school year, Hatzis explained, the “Elective” category will be removed and courses formerly under that category will be “redistributed to either Honors or College Prep”, effectively reducing the four total categories down to three.

The proposal to change the GPA weight scale is being hold off for future years but student transcripts will now display both a weighted and unweighted GPA.

“After receiving feedback from parents, Board of Education members and students, we felt that it was in the best interest in keeping the GPA rates that we have,” Hatzis said.

Hatzis and David Ebling, principal of Fairfield Warde High School, along with other school administrators, hosted a question-and-answer session Jan. 15 at the Board of Education’s offices.

At that session, some parents expressed concern about current freshmen and sophomores at the high school and whether they would be affected by the grade change proposal or grandfathered in.

Superintendent Toni Jones said administrators will keep working on the proposal for future meetings.

“The secondary administrative team did a great job listening to our Board of Education, staff and community on this issue. They are making some slight adjustments which had great support and not making those adjustments which did not have broad support,” Jones said.

