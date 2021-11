ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting a man moments after the man shot and killed a 1-year-old boy during a domestic dispute, a prosecutor says.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said Wednesday she had found that Elkhart city police Sgt. Mike Davis was justified when he shot and killed Lonnel Cephas Jr., 19, on Aug. 27.