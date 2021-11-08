No charges for officer who killed man hailed as hero

DENVER (AP) — No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who accidentally shot and killed a man hailed as a hero for stopping a gunman who ambushed another police officer in suburban Denver, a prosecutor announced Monday.

In June, Johnny Hurley was shopping in a store in Arvada, when Ronald Troyke shot and killed police officer Gordon Beesley, police said. Hurley, 40, rushed out and shot Troyke, dressed all in black, with his handgun and picked up Troyke’s AR-style rifle, according to authorities.