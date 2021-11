KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No one was injured in a suburban Kansas City bank robbery Saturday morning,

FBI spokesman Dixon Land said the suspect demanded cash from a Commerce Bank in Gladstone, Missouri. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI described the suspect as a roughly 50-year-old man with light brown skin. He wore jeans, a dark blue coat, red Kansas City baseball hat, black shoes, blue latex gloves and a COVID-19 mask while robbing the bank.

The FBI and Gladstone police are investigating.