https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/No-injuries-in-partial-building-collapse-in-13963545.php
No injuries in partial building collapse in Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) — A vacant building under construction in midtown Manhattan has partially collapsed, but no injuries were reported.
Firefighters say the collapse happened just before 12 p.m. Sunday on 52nd Street near 8th Avenue.
Video posted on social media shows mangled scaffolding.
The Buildings Department is investigating.
View Comments