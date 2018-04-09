No injuries in well blowout in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Crews worked Monday to shut an oil and gas well in central Wyoming that blew out over the weekend.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that officials say no one was hurt when a drilling rig hit a pocket of natural gas early Sunday in a rural area of Converse County.

County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Russ Dalgarn says equipment to prevent blowouts failed, forcing workers to evacuate the rig.

Dalgarn says there was a small fire on a vent stack but nothing was damaged in the fire, which was later put out by firefighters and contractors.

