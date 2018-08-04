No liability for Catholic school in death of woman, 85

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The family of an 85-year-old woman who died after an icy fall has lost an appeal in a lawsuit against a Catholic school in Grand Rapids.

In 2016, 85-year-old Anna Koetsier smacked her head on the ground outside the gym at Immaculate Heart of Mary School. She was arriving at the gym to watch her grandson play basketball.

The appeals court says the icy patch could have been avoided. The court says there was one entrance to the gym but several different routes to get there.

The court says Koetsier could have retreated when confronted with the hazard or even skipped the basketball game. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel was released Thursday.