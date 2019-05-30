No more walk-ins for fingerprinting at Fairfield PD

FAIRFIELD — As of Saturday, the town police department will no longer accept walk-in requests for fingerprinting.

Instead of accepting walk-ins, the department now asks anyone who wants to be fingerprinted — for employment or otherwise — to schedule an appointment on the police department website at www.fpdct.com/fingerprints.

“We will only fingerprint residents of the town of Fairfield, employees of businesses located in Fairfield or full-time students at Fairfield or Sacred Heart University,” police said.

The shift has been in-progress since May 1. On that day, police announced a rate increase from $5 to $10 for fingerprinting and the launch of a scheduling system for fingerprinting appointments.

During the transition period over the month of May, police accepted walk-ins without online appointments. That courtesy will no longer be extended come June, police said.

Fingerprinting appointments are available between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturdays.

Appointments can be made up to a day in advance. If a resident can’t make their appointment, police ask them to call in advance to cancel it.

The department said a valid government-issued ID is required, along with proof of employment at a Fairfield-based business or proof of full-time student status at Fairfield or SHU.

Fairfield police said the department is not an approved location for fingerprinting for immigration purposes.

Call the Investigation Division at 203-254-4840 with any questions.