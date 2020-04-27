No pomp but cash: EMU graduates, new students get cash gifts

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Alumni at Eastern Michigan University are giving $600 to more than 2,000 new graduates and $400 to next fall's freshmen.

GameAbove, a group of EMU alumni, said it's donating at least $2 million to the school for the no-strings-attached gifts.

EMU President James Smith said the money could help new graduates who decide to pursue another degree in a weak economy.

“The gift to incoming students recognizes the incredible financial hardship that has been placed on students and their families due to this crisis,” Smith said.

GameAbove said it hopes the gift inspires new graduates and students to take pride in the Ypsilanti school.

“Eastern Michigan University alumni are built strong and will have each other’s back when needed," GameAbove spokesman Denis Wolcott said.