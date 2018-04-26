No seat belt leads to arrest of man with fake ID

FAIRFIELD — Failing to wear a seat belt led to the arrest Tuesday morning of a Washington, D.C., man.

Busola Ekundayo, 54, is facing a slew of charges after allegedly presenting a Pennsylvania driver’s license with the name Ronny Williams to a police officer, after getting pulled over on Post Road for not wearing a seat belt. Police learned that was not his name, and that he had been using the alias since 1979. They were able to determine Ekundayo was in the country legally.

He was charged with criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer, no insurance, failure to wear a seat belt and two counts of operating an unregistered vehicle. The unregistered car he was driving was towing an unregistered trailer, police said.

Ekundayo was released on $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 7.