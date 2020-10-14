No tailgating at MSU as football opener approaches

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tailgating and alcohol are banned on football Saturdays at Michigan State University, campus police said Wednesday.

Parking lots will also be closed, all in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Certain rules are typically suspended for home football games, but not this year, Capt. Chris Rozman said.

“We are encouraging all Spartan fans to watch the upcoming football season from home in a safe manner,” Rozman said.

There will be no public sale of tickets to Spartan Stadium. The first home game is Oct. 24 against Rutgers.

East Lansing, meanwhile, said any violation of its health orders could carry a $500 fine. Masks are mandatory — indoors and outdoors — in Downtown Development Authority areas.

Outdoor gatherings in neighborhoods popular among students are limited to 25 people. Indoor gatherings can't exceed 10 people.