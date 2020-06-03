Noem floats idea of police reforms in light of Floyd death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday said she will be examining the state's policing laws in light of what she called the “gut-wrenching” death of George Floyd.

But the Republican governor stuck to a conservative approach to the issue and didn't have many specifics on policies she would like to see changed. She acknowledged that a pressing problem was revealed by the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis last week after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

Video of the arrest sparked peaceful protests and civic unrest in cities throughout the country.

“Personally, I haven't even been able to make it through the video yet,” she said. “It has been gut-wrenching to watch."

The governor said Floyd's death and the ensuing protests had made their point, but she spent much of the time at a news conference echoing conservative talking points: the need for personal responsibility, local control of policy changes and family values.

She mentioned that she would look into changing laws on contract negotiations with police unions, civil asset forfeiture laws and the use of police body cameras. Most reforms would have to come through the Legislature, which won't meet in a regular session until January.

“We are sitting down with an open mind, examining the data and the facts around each of these policies,” she said.

National Guard troops were deployed in three South Dakota cities after people destroyed property and threw rocks at police in Sioux Falls on Sunday night. An earlier protest during the day was peaceful, but Noem said she posted National Guard troops nearby in case things turned violent.

She condemned the vandalism and other unrest, calling it "an end-run around public discourse.”