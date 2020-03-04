Noem's bill streamlining feedlot permits heads to final vote

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem's proposal to overhaul how South Dakota counties make permit decisions for feedlots and other projects was headed towards a final vote in the House after a committee approved it Wednesday.

The Republican governor cast the bill as part of a push for economic development, saying that it would “set the rules of the game” on how permits are issued and pave the way for investment in feedlots, energy projects, and other agriculture infrastructure. As the bill headed towards the Republican-dominated House, opponents argued that the bills erodes the control that counties have over permit decisions and would open the state up to more feedlots that pollute the environment.

Permits for feedlots, which can hold thousands of animals in a small area, have resulted in acrimonious county disputes. The governor wants to step in to create what she calls a “fair, open process” with set timelines on moving the projects forward. But as the bill gains momentum, opponents are appealing to conservatives, who hold a supermajority, by arguing that the bill infringes on “local control."

They pointed out that the bill gets rid of stringent requirements for permits in some counties, stipulating that those counties cannot require a two-thirds majority vote to have a permit approved. The bill would also make it more difficult to appeal decisions.

Noem made the unusual move of testifying before the House committee on Wednesday morning. She also put her presence behind the bill as she ushered it through the Senate.

The governor charged that opponents were being “disingenuous” in arguing that the bill decreases local control. Noem said the bill doesn't touch local zoning requirements but encourages them to set up those requirements beforehand, then follow them without devolving into disputes.

The proposal would clarify that counties can establish a “special permitted use” process that would allow them to grant zoning permits based on a checklist of requirements without holding public meetings.

Rebecca Terk, a lobbyist for a conservation organization called Dakota Rural Action, said feedlots impact counties in a variety of ways and local boards should be able to have stringent vote requirements and the ability to decide on permits in a case-by-case basis.

“That’s why we don’t want to streamline a process, we want to have a thorough process for understanding the local impact on things like roads,” she told lawmakers.

Republicans on the committee remained convinced that the streamlined process was a good idea and would prompt development. A couple of conservatives voted against the proposal, saying they supported the idea as a whole, but took issue with a few phrases that further tipped power to those in favor of granting permits.