Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday, with the state opting for a bigger, faster and newer turboprop after some lawmakers questioned whether she was hoping to buy a jet.
The Department of Transportation completed the purchase of a 2015 Beechcraft King Air 350 for about $4.5 million, spokesman Ian Fury confirmed. The aircraft, which holds up to nine passengers, is marketed to business executives with pull-out work tables, a built-in refreshment center and onboard Wi-Fi.