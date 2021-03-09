'Nomadland,' 'Rocks' lead more diverse BAFTA nominations

Following an outcry over the lack of diversity in last year's nominees and an overhaul of its rules and regulations, the EE British Film Academy Awards on Tuesday unveiled a far more inclusive field of nominees, including record nods for female directors and a leading seven nominations for Chloe Zhao's “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks."
Much like previous Academy Awards controversies, last year's nominations by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts were denounced for their all-male directing nominees and all-white acting nominees, a backlash that spawned a #BaftasSoWhite hashtag. Director Steve McQueen said the BAFTAs — Britain's equivalent of the Oscars — risked irrelevancy. After winning for his performance in “Joker,” Joaquin Phoenix said he felt “conflicted” even accepting the award.