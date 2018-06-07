None hurt in natural gas pipeline explosion in West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say no injuries have been reported after a natural gas pipeline explosion in northern West Virginia shot flames into the air that could be seen for miles.

News outlets report the explosion was contained by 6 a.m. Thursday, less than two hours after the TransCanada Columbia Gas Transmission System pipeline blew up in a remote area of Moundsville.

Roberts Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Robert Jones says the explosion "brought me straight out of bed and highlighted my whole window."

TransCanada says in a statement the cause of the explosion is undetermined.