Nonprofit arts group hopes to change lives through the arts KELSEY WATZNAUER, The Pantagraph (Bloomington) Dec. 26, 2021
1 of6 Laura Jaster, executive director of the Illinois Art Station, looks out over the organization's gallery located at 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, Illinois, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Illinois Art Station is a nonprofit that is concerned with providing youth transformational learning through artistic expression. (David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP) David Proeber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 The exterior of the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, Illinois, is seen near Constitution Trail, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP) David Proeber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A studio at the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, Illinois, is designed to provide arts experiences for youth who might not have had self-determined art developent, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP) David Proeber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A unique hanging sculpture created by children from the Boys and Girls Club speaks to the use of recycled plastics that are found in the environment. The sculpture hangs in the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, Illinois, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP) David Proeber/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Art Station is ready to welcome Bloomington-Normal children “home” where they can be messy and explore new means of expression through art.
“I’m so excited to have people come and participate with us, “ said Joey Hatch, education coordinator for the group. “Our goal is to make as much art with as many kids as possible, so it’s very exciting to be able to have the opportunity to do that in our new building.”
Written By
KELSEY WATZNAUER