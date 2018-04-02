Nonprofit, governor's resort ordered to pay in rental cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A nonprofit group has been ordered to make good on unpaid bills for rental equipment and services for a canceled golf tournament at a West Virginia resort owned by Gov. Jim Justice.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the orders were made last month in West Virginia federal court.

In one case, the Justice-owned Greenbrier resort and Old White Charities, the financial arm of the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic, were ordered to pay nearly $623,000 plus interest to Special Event Service and Rental of Bartlett, Tennessee. The company's lawsuit says equipment was damaged by a June 2016 deadly flood around the resort. The tournament was canceled.

In a separate judgment, Old White Charities was ordered to pay $754,000 plus fees and interest for services and equipment provided in July 2016 by Select Event Group of Laurel, Maryland.

