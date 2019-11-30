North Alabama faces formidable challenges in job market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A new study finds that north Alabama could face serious challenges to find qualified workers to fill the many jobs that have flooded the region.

A labor market analysis was recently commissioned by north Alabama elected leaders.

Al.com reports that Deloitte analyzed the situation and its findings signal a potential crisis in the future that will require an extraordinary effort to overcome.

Darin Buelow, global location strategy leader for Deloitte, says that a national recruiting effort is needed to attract people to fill the jobs.