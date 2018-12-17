North Carolina GOP wants candidate in Congress despite probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans say they want their candidate in a still-undecided U.S. House race marred by ballot fraud allegations to take his seat in Congress despite acknowledging that a replacement election may be required.

The state Republican Party and 9th Congressional District GOP said Monday that the state elections board should immediately certify unofficial results showing Mark Harris with a narrow lead. The GOP groups say Harris should be sworn in in about two weeks if the elections board doesn't find that voting irregularities would have changed the outcome.

The elections board last week postponed the hearing where it plans to describe investigations into missing absentee ballots in Bladen County and whether unsealed ballots illegally handled by collection teams there could have been altered. The meeting is now scheduled for Jan. 11.