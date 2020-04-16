North Carolina airports to get $283 million in COVID-19 aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 70 North Carolina airports will receive nearly $284 million in federal aid to help with their response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration will award the money to 72 airports as part of the Trump administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program. The program is aimed at providing relief to U.S. families, workers, and businesses.

A news release from the FAA said the money will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the pandemic. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

For example, Charlotte Douglas International Airport will receive $138.5 million and Raleigh-Durham International Airport is receiving more than $49 million in funding, according to the FAA website.