DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina medical technology company that makes joint pain treatments has been ordered to pay the federal government more than $3.6 to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act.

The Durham-based company, Bioventus, was accused of forging physician notes and certificates of medical necessity to obtain medical reimbursements from 2012 to 2018, according to a statement from Matthew G. T. Martin, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.