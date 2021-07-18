North Carolina jobless rate falls for ninth straight month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More people entered North Carolina's labor force and were hired in June compared to the month before, according to state officials who announced the unemployment rate fell for the ninth consecutive month.

The number of people working in June grew by 12,600 compared to May, to 4.77 million workers overall, while the overall labor force — meaning those actively seeking work — increased by nearly 4,200 to just over 5 million, according figures released by the state Commerce Department. Figures in May had showed a decline in the number of people actively seeking work.