North Carolina legislators press again for ERA ratification

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Equal Rights Amendment supporters said Thursday it's still important for the North Carolina legislature to ratify the proposal for the sake of fair treatment for all women, even as ERA's future is being weighed by a court.

General Assembly lawmakers and state and national ERA activists announced in an online news conference their redoubled efforts to bring ratification up for debate and votes this year. Democratic legislators said they plan to introduce such resolutions in the legislative session that begins in earnest next week.