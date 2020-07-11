North Carolina man works to uncover the past

TRENTON, N.C. (AP) — Like groundwater, the past has a way of seeping up into the present. For those who remember, what’s washed to the surface can be both illuminating and agonizing.

The small strip of weathered wood is hardly noticeable, its gray, pitted surface blending in with the hard, dry earth and stray limbs of the ground where it rests, leaned against what remains of the broken planks that once supported its weight. The only clue to its significance are the words written in black paint across its front: GRAVEYARD.

Like the sign itself, the quarter acre plot of Trenton farmland surrounding it offers few clues to its historical significance. But if Sam Barber has his way, that’s about to change.

Found at the end of a dirt path that runs beside a cotton field near the Jones County Transportation Department, the Barber Graveyard dates back nearly a century and a half.

There are no headstones or other markers to indicate burial sites but Sam Barber said he can trace his family graveyard’s history back as far as his great-grandfather Peter Barber, a man born into slavery who was one of the county’s first black commissioners. He was buried in the Barber graveyard in 1880.

“If black folk didn’t have property or belong to a church that had a cemetery, your body was just thrown anywhere, to the animals, to the buzzards, in the river, or just thrown in the ground. But fortunately he had land beginning as early as 1772, so they had a burial plot,” explained Barber.

The graveyard, which had not been kept up since around 1955, was surveyed and cleared of trees last winter. Barber said he is currently contacting companies about having a bronze plaque made to commemorate the site. Due to its historical significance, Barber said he reached out to Jones County Manager Franky Howard several times about partnering on the cemetery project but has received no reply so far.

According to Barber, he currently has death certificates for 23 of his kin who are interred at the site, which was incorporated in 1915 and is still owned by the Barber family.

“I remember my sister had a baby, a miscarriage, and my dad brought it back here in a shoe box. I remember that very well,” said Barber, scanning the land he hopes to restore.

While he believes Julia Barber, the mother of famed educator J.T. Barber, may have been buried in a concrete casket in the cemetery in 1933, the Jones County native said most of his family would have been buried in wooden or cardboard boxes, which would leave behind few remains.

Asked why he decided to take on the cemetery project after so many decades, Barber commented, “It’s family tradition and also, primarily because my great-grandfather was one of the first black commissioners in the county. When he died there was no mention of him in the (commissioners) minutes or anywhere else. The only way I know he died in 1880 is because of the census.”

The Barber Graveyard is bordered by a narrow branch of the Trent River, a former fishing spot which Barber remembers his father referring to as the “Deep Hole.” Rusted metal steps lead down a steep embankment to a clearing beside the river shaded by oak and pine trees. Barber said the area was off limits when he was a child.

“My dad wouldn’t let us come fishing because it was too dangerous. I had a relative who drowned here so that ended that,” he recalled.

Barber, a retired educator who now lives in Greenville, left Jones County in 1949 to attend college. He began his teaching career in Snow Hill before moving to Cincinnati and then Columbus, Ohio. Though most of his relatives have either passed on or moved away from the area, Barber said he has been drawn back to Trenton, where he grew up in a home just west of the Barber Cemetery among a family of farmers.

“I was a farmhand. I milked the cows and fed the chickens and fed the hogs and tilled the soil. I did all that good stuff that farm boys do without a tractor,” he recalled. “My mother died when I was young so I started early in the fields because we didn’t have a babysitter, so I had to go to the fields with my older brothers and sisters. They would put me on a blanket and I would play in the dirt until they finished working.”

Not all of Barber’s memories are so easily called to the surface. Across town in Haiti Cemetery, a very different resting place just off 2nd Avenue, a headstone marks the grave of another of Barber’s relatives, Isaac Staryhorn, his uncle. Strayhorn rests beside his wife, Bettie, who, according to Barber, received the call sometime after Christmas in 1942 that her husband, who had been missing for about a week, had been found just offshore at Brock’s Mill Pond. According to his account, Barber, who was 11 years old at the time, accompanied his aunt and other family members to the site and was present when Staryhorn’s body, bound in chains and weighted down by cinder blocks, was pulled from the water.

“I remember it was a Saturday morning and my aunt said she got a call from the sheriff or someone in town that they had found my uncle and they wanted her to gather up the family and come to the Mill Pond,” said Barber. “We got there and they pulled him out, chained down and his body shriveled from being in the water. We witnessed the body and then they must have called the undertaker.”

Asked about the aftermath of the murder, Barber shakes his head and replies, “Nothing happened. It was a hush-hush situation because there was nothing we could do and nothing my aunt could really do. For a long time it was not discussed, to my knowledge, in the family.”

“It was a very sad moment,” he continued. “We were all broken down with the fact that he was pulled out of the Mill Pond and the fact that my aunt was alerted to come there to see her dead husband. That was really quite a shocking experience.”

Barber said he has heard rumors that his uncle enjoyed drinking and may have run afoul of the local white community, but has no solid evidence pertaining to Strayhorn’s death.

“All we know is he was drowned and pulled from the Mill Pond,” he said. “You have to remember the times, there were no protesters, there was no marching.”

Like most places in the U.S. in the 1940s, Barber said Jones County was a strictly segregated community, with little contact between the races.

“I only knew of a couple of white families in the community, and those were the ones where we worked as hired hands and helped them put in tobacco,” he recalled. “I do remember when I was in the 9th or 10th grade and my father had committed me to taking piano lessons. One of the music teachers in town invited me to come by her house so I went and played a couple of pieces, but she informed me that she couldn’t take me as a student primarily because of the circumstances within the community.”

Asked what he makes of present day race relations in America, and the recent protests that have roiled cities across the nation, Barber said, “I think with the interracial component of the protests, I do think it will produce results in terms of policing and maybe some significant laws being changed.”

Standing across the road from Brock’s Mill Pond, a body of water that, according to history books, was bricked in by slaves in the 1700s, Barber watched as work crews on backhoes did repair and upgrade work at the site, courtesy of a recent state redevelopment grant. Barber said he would like to see another historical marker placed at the site, one commemorating the lives that helped build Brock’s Mills Pond, and for the man who was pulled from its waters in 1942.

“Most black folk were either thrown in the river or just buried as animals were buried, just thrown out,” he commented. “Luckily, my family was able to set aside some property, but so many others were just lost.”