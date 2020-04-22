North Carolina medical group lays off workers, cites virus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A health group says it has closed 11 of its offices in North Carolina and laid off more than 170 support staff workers, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders that resulted from it.

Holston Medical Group said on its website that a combination of the decline in office visits and the stay-at-home orders caused a “dramatic reduction in physician office visits” and significantly impacted the company.

A spokeswoman confirmed that Holston laid off 176 workers at locations in Charlotte, Denver and Huntersville as a result of the office closures. Two offices in Mooresville, just north of Charlotte, remain open for patients.

In addition, 35 doctors who had resigned from the health group earlier in the year and were scheduled to leave in September have been dismissed, the health group said.

The health group also operates in Virginia and Tennessee.