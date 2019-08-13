North Carolina mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a mosquito in North Carolina has tested positive for West Nile virus.

Citing a Monday statement by New Hanover County, news outlets report the virus was found in a mosquito trap in Wilmington. The county says spraying to control the insect population will start Tuesday evening.

County Health Director Phillip Tarte says there is no cure or vaccine for the mosquito-borne illness. West Nile doesn't impact most people who are infected. People who are impacted most often develop mild symptoms including fevers and body aches, though the virus can occasionally cause severe disease or even death.

Tarte recommends people prevent mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves, pants, insect repellant and limiting outside activity during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.