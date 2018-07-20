North Carolina's jobless rate in June drops to 4.2 percent

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina companies continued adding jobs in June, pressing the state's unemployment rate down to 4.2 percent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday that North Carolina's jobless rate dropped from 4.3 percent in May and 4.4 in April. The state's unemployment rate also was 4.4 percent in June of last year.

The federal agency says North Carolina last month had one of the country's largest monthly increases in nonfarm payrolls, adding 13,200 jobs as the overall number of workers increased to 4.52 million. The state also had one of the country's largest employment jumps over the past year, adding 103,000 jobs for a 2.3 percent growth in the number of working adults.