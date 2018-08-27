North Carolina senators back to rewrite 2 amendments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have nearly completed their second effort to put two constitutional amendments on the fall ballot.

The state Senate planned Monday to debate and vote on a pair of amendments aimed at complying with a ruling by judges last week. The judges said the referenda attached to the amendments lawmakers passed in June failed to explain suitably what changes would occur if voters approved them.

Republican lawmakers called a special session last Friday, when the House voted for the replacement amendments. Both amendments would shift powers from the executive branch to the legislature, although the scope of one amendment was scaled back in the latest versions.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper sued over the previous amendments and says the new ones remain "dishonest and dangerous."