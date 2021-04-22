North Carolina tax break for business, jobless clears House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation that would provide several hundred million dollars in North Carolina state income tax breaks for businesses and the unemployed received final House approval on Thursday.

The bill, which received nearly unanimous support, would allow businesses to deduct from their taxable income expenses they paid for with proceeds from federal Paycheck Protection Program loans issued to them and later forgiven. The measure also would exempt from income taxes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits that filers received in 2020.