North Carolina town to get beach access for handicapped

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina coastal town is set to unveil its first fully handicapped beach access.

Officials in Kill Devil Hills say a grand opening and dedication ceremony is set for Monday at 10 a.m.

Improvements to the beach access include a wooden handicap ramp as well as several fixed position mats and roll out mats to accommodate wheelchair entry onto the beach. The new wooden ramp was built to give wheelchairs a quick and easier path from the parking lot to the beach.

In addition, the town has also purchased three additional beach wheelchairs for anyone to borrow and enjoy the water line.

The town says on its Facebook page that the improvements honor former town Commissioner William "Bill" M. Pitt for his community involvement and devotion.