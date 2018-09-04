North Carolina woman accused of scamming women in her care

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have accused a woman of scamming an elderly neighbor in her care out of $85,000 to fund a drug habit.

The Gaston Gazette reports Gastonia police said they stopped a car driven by 37-year-old Tammy Lynne Erickson Monday and found cocaine and heroin inside a cardboard box.

Gaston County Police Sgt. Josh Hamlin said 86-year-old Obiedean Cox relied on Erickson to provide in-home care following surgery. Hamlin said Erickson discovered that Cox and her husband stored money in their house and where it was kept.

Hamlin said police have recovered about $25,000 of the stolen money, but are holding it as evidence until it can be returned.

Erickson is jailed on bond of $49,000 on multiple charges. It's not known if she has an attorney.

