North Dakota COVID-19 cases surpass 1K; deaths remain at 19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has surpassed 1,000.

Health officials said 42 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,033.

The new figures Wednesday include 20 in Cass County, which includes Fargo. Grand Forks County, where an outbreak led to the shutdown of a wind turbine plant, had 16 on Wednesday, up from three the day before.

The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in North Dakota remained at 19, with no new deaths reported Wednesday.

Gov. Doug Burgum has signaled he would lift business restrictions beginning Friday, saying the state has made significant progress in its effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The plan to ease restrictions includes limiting bars and restaurants to half capacity, requiring barbers and cosmetologists to wear face masks and prohibiting some high-intensity fitness classes.

A record 28 people were hospitalized Wednesday in North Dakota, up three from Tuesday.

More than 25,500 people have been tested for the coronavirus in North Dakota, including 1,813 since Tuesday.