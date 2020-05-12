North Dakota launching online land posting app in 3 counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some North Dakota landowners will soon be able to electronically mark their properties as part of a pilot project that came together following sharp debate over private property rights and the state's hunting heritage.

The Legislature's interim Natural Resources Committee authorized an online app for landowners in three counties to post their land in a move to advance land access legislation for 2021, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The pilot, which could start as early as this week, comes after a measure aiming to ease hunter access on private land was defeated during last year's legislative session.

Sen. Robert Erbele, who chairs the committee, said he would like to keep the pilot “pretty basic” to help collect usage data and feedback.

“I think we don’t want to complicate the trial too much at this point with a lot of potentials that we could see going forward,” he said. “I think for now we need to get it out to these three counties in as simple form as possible so that people can get in the system and use it.”

Landowners in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties have until July 15 to post their land through the app available on the state Game and Fish Department’s online licensing platform ahead of the early Canada goose season opener that begins Aug. 15.

The app, developed by the North Dakota Game and Fish and Information Technology departments, uses parcel data from the three counties. Landowners are able to make an online account, search for and associate parcels with their profiles, and designate the land as posted or not posted.

Game and Fish IT supervisor Brian Hosek, who outlined the app for the committee, noted that landowners should be able to post their properties in a matter of minutes.

No penalties exist for trespassing on electronically posted land, though related legislation is expected to be introduced for the 2021 Legislative session.