North Dakota lawmakers to mull Sunday shopping ban repeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature will consider legislation by a pair of Fargo lawmakers to repeal the state's longstanding Sunday business restrictions that are rooted in religious tradition.

Democratic Rep. Pam Anderson and Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones are sponsoring nearly identical legislation aimed at lifting the state's so-called blue laws.

The Republican-led Legislature has defeated several measures over the years to end the Sunday morning shopping prohibition, most recently last year when it was narrowly defeated in the Senate.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says North Dakota is the only state that prohibits shopping on Sunday morning.

Such restrictions have existed since North Dakota became a state in 1889, stemming from fears that shopping on Sunday morning would compete with church and erode family values.