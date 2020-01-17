North Dakota oil production down from October record

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say oil production in November was down slightly from the record set a month earlier.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.51 million barrels of oil daily in November. That's down about 2,500 barrels daily from the record set in October.

North Dakota also produced about 94 billion cubic feet of natural gas in November, down from the record 95.3 billion cubic feet set in October.

Statewide, companies flared 17% of all gas produced in November, above the 12% target.

There were 16,090 wells were producing in November, down from a record 16,169 in October. The November tallies are the latest figures available.

There were 55 drill rigs operating Friday, which is equal to the November average.