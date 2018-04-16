North Dakota regulators to consider revising gas policy

Photo: Eric Gay, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, workers tend to oil pump jacks behind a natural gas flare near Watford City, N.D. The North Dakota Industrial Commission will meet with a task force Tuesday, April 17, 2018, to consider recommendations on how to reduce wasteful flaring of excess natural gas in the oil patch and spur infrastructure development. The meeting comes as the oil industry is advocating for the state to keep its current gas capture targets but revise its natural gas flaring policy. less FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, workers tend to oil pump jacks behind a natural gas flare near Watford City, N.D. The North Dakota Industrial Commission will meet with a task force Tuesday, April 17, ... more Photo: Eric Gay, AP North Dakota regulators to consider revising gas policy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Industrial Commission will consider a task force's recommendations on how to reduce wasteful flaring of excess natural gas in the oil patch and spur infrastructure development.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the commission will meet to discuss the North Dakota Petroleum Council task force's recommendations on Tuesday. The recommendations come as the oil industry is advocating for the state to keep its current gas capture targets but revise its natural gas flaring policy.

Companies captured nearly 90 percent of Bakken gas produced statewide in February, exceeding North Dakota's current requirement of capturing 85 percent.

North Dakota's requirement will increase to 88 percent in November, a level regulators and industry leaders have cautioned could be difficult to meet as natural gas production is expected to continue breaking records.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the North Dakota Petroleum Council task force has submitted its recommendations to the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com