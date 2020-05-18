North Dakota reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Monday reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, with all but five being confirmed in the state’s most populous county.

Cass County, which remains the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus outbreak, had 26 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 1,173.

Statewide, there were 1,931 confirmed cases as of Monday. The number of patients hospitalized was 32 on Monday, up two from the previous day.

One new death was reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 44. Health officials said the victim was Ramsey County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.