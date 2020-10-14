North Dakota reports 7th record day of active COVID-19 cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Wednesday confirmed 713 new positive COVID-19 cases and 159 new active cases, along with eight additional deaths.

The update came after The COVID Tracking project reported that the state topped 900 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, based on numbers collected through Tuesday. That ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, ahead of No. 2 South Dakota's figure of more than 832 new cases per 100,000 residents.

A total of 28,947 positive tests have been verified in North Dakota since the pandemic began. Cass County confirmed 216 new cases, for a total of 6,917, and Burleigh County confirmed 151 new positive tests, for a total of 4,970.

It was the state’s seventh straight day of record active cases, putting the total at 4,750. Cass County, which includes Fargo, has a total of 1,099 active cases and Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, has 905 active cases. Hospitalizations fell by 26, to a total of 132.

There were three deaths from LaMoure County, a county of about 4,000 people in the southeastern part of the state. A total of 44 counties showed new cases in the last day.