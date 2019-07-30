North Dakota's APUC awards $312K for 7 projects

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission is funding seven projects this quarter.

The group better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money is typically used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology.

The commission at its recent quarterly meeting in Medora voted to award seven grants totaling about $312,000.

The largest grant went to CoJack Snack & Pack of Devils Lake. The company received $105,425 to promote identity preserved natural products to a large buying group.