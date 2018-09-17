North Dakota's sandhill crane hunting season underway

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's sandhill crane hunting season is underway.

The season started Saturday and runs through Nov. 11. Limits are three daily and nine in possession in Unit 1 west of U.S. Highway 281, and two daily and six in possession in Unit 2 east of the highway.

Shooting hours are half an hour before sunrise to 1 p.m. each day through Nov. 3. Beginning Nov. 4, shooting hours are extended until 2 p.m. each day.

Hunters are urged to use caution and identify birds to prevent shooting at federally protected whooping cranes as they begin their fall migration. Sometimes they fly with sandhill cranes.

Anyone who spots a whooping crane is asked to report the sighting to state or federal wildlife officials.