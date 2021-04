BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday he will lift the state's COVID-19 emergency declaration at the end of the month as the state is changing its focus to increasing vaccination rates.

Burgum issued the order last March, two days after North Dakota confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. A week later he ordered people to stay out of bars, restaurants, health clubs, movie theaters and other large-scale venues.