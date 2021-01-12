North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might KIM TONG-HYUNG , Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 8:21 p.m.
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korean, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Kim was given a new title, "general secretary" of the ruling Workers' Party, formerly held by his late father and grandfather, state media reported Monday, Jan. 11, in what appears to a symbolic move aimed at bolstering his authority amid growing economic challenges.
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, claps his hands at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korean, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed all-out efforts to bolster his country's nuclear deterrent during a major ruling party meeting where he earlier laid out plans to work toward salvaging the broken economy.
Separately, Kim’s powerful sister criticized South Korea’s military for saying it had seen an apparent military parade taking place in Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong, who was described last year as being in charge of inter-Korean relations, said in a statement Wednesday that such close tracking proved Seoul’s “hostile approach” toward its rival.