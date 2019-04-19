North Korea nuclear impasse looms over US-Japan talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stalled negotiations over dismantling North Korea's nuclear program are looming over high-level talks between the U.S. and Japan.

Just a day after North Korea called for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to be removed as President Donald Trump's top negotiator, he and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan were meeting at the State Department Friday with their Japanese counterparts to plot a way forward.

U.S. officials say they remain open to resuming the talks with North Korea but Pompeo has not yet reacted to the North Korean demand, which followed what it said was a test of a new tactical weapon.

The nuclear talks have been at an impasse since Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to reach an agreement in Vietnam in late February.