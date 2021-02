Boris Grdanoski/AP

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside North Macedonia’s Interior Ministry called on the government Wednesday to crack down on private messaging groups sharing unauthorized and often explicit photographs and videos of women and girls.

The demonstration followed revelations that one chat group on the encrypted platform Telegram was sharing photos and videos with more than 7,000 members. Some users posted the names and addresses of the featured girls and women.