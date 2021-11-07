North Macedonia police find 42 migrants packed in a truck

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have discovered 42 migrants in a truck in the southeastern part of the country near the border with Greece.

A police patrol car followed the truck Saturday near the town of Star Dojran, 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of the capital of Skopje, intending to flag it down and inspect it. Before they could do so, the driver of the truck and a passenger jumped out while the vehicle was moving. The truck then turned and hit the police patrol car. The police officers were not injured.