North-central Iowa man sentenced for false tax returns

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A north-central Iowa man has been sentenced to federal prison for filing false tax returns, federal prosecutors for Iowa said.

David Miller, 52, of Gilmore City, was sentenced Monday to one year and a day in prison, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.

Investigators said Miller ran a tax return preparing business and prepared fraudulent returns for his and his clients' benefit.

He pleaded guilty in February to receiving stolen government money or property. During his plea hearing, Miller admitted to preparing the fraudulent returns. As part of his plea, Miller agreed to pay $109,837 in restitution to victims and $16,114 to the IRS, prosecutors said.