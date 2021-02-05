Northam: Schools should offer in-person teaching option soon

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that all schools in the state should make in-person instruction available at least as an option next month, noting the coronavirus pandemic's steep toll on children and families.
Northam said during a news conference that all K-12 school divisions should make the option available by March 15. He also encouraged schools to offer summer classes for kids who want to take them. The governor did not say the guidance was mandatory, but his office later said Northam expects all districts in the state to be on board with the March 15 deadline.