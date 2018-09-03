Northeast Mississippi county could trim 2 courthouses to 1

HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi's 10 counties with two county seats is considering cutting back to one.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Chickasaw County supervisors may be asked to set a voter referendum on closing the county's courthouse in Okolona, leaving only the one in Houston.

Sean Johnson, the executive director of the Chickasaw Development Foundation, says an unscientific survey shows strong support.

A 2005 report estimated the county spent about $350,000 a year extra to maintain a second courthouse.

The county currently has offices and a courtroom in the masonic lodge in Okolona.

In November 2016, Jones County voters overwhelmingly voted to keep that county's two courthouses in Laurel and Ellisville.

Other counties with two seats include Bolivar, Carroll, Harrison, Hinds, Jasper, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha.

